J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge raised J & J Snack Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.36. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.06 and its 200 day moving average is $175.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $464,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

