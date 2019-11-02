J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge raised J & J Snack Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.50.

JJSF traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,594. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,219,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

