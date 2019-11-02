ITT (NYSE:ITT) Trading Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) were up 8.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $64.57, approximately 2,348,508 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 537,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in ITT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

