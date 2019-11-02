ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ITT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ITT by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,574,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 570,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $134,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.