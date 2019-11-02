ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) vs. SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Head to Head Contrast

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SES 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

ITOCHU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SES does not pay a dividend. ITOCHU CORP/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU CORP/ADR and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU CORP/ADR 4.01% 12.67% 4.34% SES N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU CORP/ADR and SES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU CORP/ADR $104.52 billion 0.30 $4.51 billion $5.84 7.21 SES $2.30 billion 4.82 $673.77 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Summary

ITOCHU CORP/ADR beats SES on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells textile machinery, auto parts, medical equipment, electronic systems, and construction machinery; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; processes and trades in steel products; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; and engages in steel recycling business. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the wood products and building materials, pulp, paper, hygiene, natural rubber, tire, and logistics businesses; and real estate management and development, housing and renovation, etc. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related services, venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, financial services, and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

