Italo Achieves Market Cap of $46,590.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Italo has a total market capitalization of $46,590.00 and approximately $438.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00217418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01405541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,220,768 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

