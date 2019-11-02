Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

