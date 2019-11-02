iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $41,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after buying an additional 918,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,483,000 after buying an additional 322,245 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 40,581 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $155.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.