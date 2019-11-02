iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

IJK traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.97. 41,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.75 and a fifty-two week high of $231.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

