iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000.

IVW traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $184.24. 465,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $178.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

