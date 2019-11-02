iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $895,000. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,101,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.39. 835,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.