iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,194,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,117. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.