iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,602,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after buying an additional 590,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,855,000 after buying an additional 291,366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 376,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $217.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.07. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.