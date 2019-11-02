iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,167. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

