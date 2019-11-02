iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $410,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. 170,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

