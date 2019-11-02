iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,038,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,181. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

