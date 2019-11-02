iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $112.13 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.75 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

