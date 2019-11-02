IPG Photonics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $181.10 to $168.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 538,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 447,068 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,205.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 233,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,802,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.