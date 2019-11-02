Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

