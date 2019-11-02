Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 15.7% Following Earnings Beat

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares shot up 15.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.43, approximately 342,911 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 172,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,207.78%.
Several research firms have commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.97.
About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.