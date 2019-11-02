Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Up 15.7% Following Earnings Beat

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) shares shot up 15.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.43, approximately 342,911 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 172,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,207.78%.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 666.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth $81,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.97.

About Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.