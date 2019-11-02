Investors Buy Large Volume of Citigroup Call Options (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 432,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,614% compared to the average volume of 25,238 call options.

C opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

