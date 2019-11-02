Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.