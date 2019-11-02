Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Holdings Decreased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 81,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

