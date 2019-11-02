Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

ITCI stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $497.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 246,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

