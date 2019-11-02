Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 125,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 485,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,947.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 246,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 713,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,336. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $504.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

