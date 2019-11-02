INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 72.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

