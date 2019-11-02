Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) dropped 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 192,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

