International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.96. 2,476,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Get International Paper alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.