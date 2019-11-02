International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.15-6.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.15-$6.35 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IFF opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

