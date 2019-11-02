Insider Selling: Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $15.62 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVTI shares. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

