Insider Buying: Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) CEO Acquires 74,128 Shares of Stock

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) CEO Justin Schreiber bought 74,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $11,860.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVLB opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Conversion Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative net margin of 27.79% and a negative return on equity of 959.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Conversion Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

