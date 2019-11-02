Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Inovalon traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $15.70, 58,277 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 467,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INOV. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.