Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 62.83% and a negative net margin of 254.87%.
OTCMKTS:IVDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.