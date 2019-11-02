Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 62.83% and a negative net margin of 254.87%.

OTCMKTS:IVDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.