INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.67

Media stories about INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. INMARSAT PLC/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s ranking:

Get INMARSAT PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMASY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.