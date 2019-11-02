Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,952. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

