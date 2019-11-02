Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 855 at Barclays

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 855 ($11.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 711.67 ($9.30).

Shares of INCH stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a one year high of GBX 661.50 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 638.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 608.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,500 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

