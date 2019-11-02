Ignis Trading Up 35.6% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00217418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01405541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, STEX, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

