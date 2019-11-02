IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.16.

IAC opened at $229.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $158.29 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.67 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,078 shares of company stock worth $31,938,026 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,873,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

