Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Momo by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Momo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Momo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 2,627,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

