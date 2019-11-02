Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 8,236,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

