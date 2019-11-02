Hudson (HUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUD opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Hudson has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

