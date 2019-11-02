Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 173,090 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,112,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 239,715 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,465,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,426,000 after buying an additional 245,440 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 639,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,576. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $956.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

