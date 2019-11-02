HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of HUBS opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -153.31 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $81,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at $142,726,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,044 shares of company stock worth $13,798,763 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

