Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 221,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

