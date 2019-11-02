HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.59.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of HSBC by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. HSBC has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

