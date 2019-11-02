Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 41.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Bank of America by 70.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,468,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,064,984. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

