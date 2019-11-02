Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.86. 2,815,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

