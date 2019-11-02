Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eaton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Eaton by 1,914.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,011. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

