Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,231,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,079,317. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.