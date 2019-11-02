Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. 2,029,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.